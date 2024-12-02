ACOSS demands immediate suspension of Targeted Compliance Framework and full, open legal investigation

Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) Media Release

ACOSS has called for the immediate suspension of the Targeted Compliance Framework following the latest revelations that income support payments may have been illegally cancelled, affecting at least 1,000 people between April 2022 and July 2024.

In a letter to Employment Minister Murray Watt on Friday 29th November, ACOSS CEO Cassandra Goldie urged the Government to refer itself to the Federal Ombudsman and initiate a full legal and human rights investigation into the Compliance system.

“If confirmed unlawful, this would mark the third instance in recent years of illegal action against people relying on income support for essentials,” said Dr Goldie.

“Despite repeated calls, the Government has also failed for two years to put in place the Digital Protections Framework which was meant to protect people from the worst of the TCF.

“The compliance system cannot continue to operate against hundreds of thousands of people often in very vulnerable circumstances whilst the legality of decisions are in question and basic protections are still not in place.

“The Government must immediately cease payment suspensions and cancellations until it can ensure people’s legal and human rights are guaranteed.

“We need a fully independent, arms-length legal and human rights review of the system to uncover any other potential illegality or human rights violations as soon as possible.”

ACOSS also called on Minister Watt to issue a public statement and ensure every person who may be affected is immediately contacted.

“Since 2018, ACOSS has consistently opposed the Targeted Compliance Framework and warned successive Ministers about the serious harm it causes, including calling for the cessation of payment suspensions which impact nearly 240,000 people in Workforce Australia.

“Payment suspensions and cancellation have extremely harmful impacts on people, including not only the loss of income but also potential homelessness, relationship breakdown and destitution.

“Often people affected are dealing with significant disadvantages including mental health issues, homelessness or other vulnerabilities,” said Dr Goldie.

