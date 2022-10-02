Acknowledge Meant Of Country...

Ok, I think that it’s time that we had a new acknowledgment of country…

Something along the lines of

“I begin today by acknowledging the racists past and present and apologise for those who seem to think that the booing during the Welcome To Country was ‘understandable’ while ignoring the Nazi salutes from the same section of the crowd. I pay my lack of respect to the traditional rapists of our land and to racists past and present as well as emerging racists who should have been taught better by the elders who seem to think that they are above reproach and that nothing matters as long as you make money.”

I don’t know if it’ll catch on, but because I’m a fat, old white male it can’t possibly be divisive…

Unlike the Voice or the Apology or the Uluru statement.

