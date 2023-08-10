Abbott Sick Of “Welcome To Country” So Maybe We Should Shorten It For Him!

Yes, I suppose that some of you are offended because you realise that I’m only shortening the “Welcome To Country” by one syllable for Tony Abbott. While others probably think that I should take out the “Welcome” when it comes to the ex-PM because he was clearly not welcomed at the election where the voters of his electorate preferred the Independent candidate, Zali Steggall.

Of course we all understand that Tony Abbott’s views are the sort of news that’s worth reporting. As someone who was once Prime Minister of this fair land, his opinion is worth a lot more than mine or yours because we’re all equal and to set up something like the Voice is, well, it’s just like Apartheid in South Africa because having the Indigenous population given that sort of recognition in the Constitution would lead to people like Mr Abbott being just as oppressed as all those poor South Africans who were forced to stick to Whites Only areas.

And Dutton certainly has a point when he says that the Albanese government is spending too much time on the Voice when the cost of living situation is so dire that the Opposition are going to oppose the two-for-one prescription legislation in order to ensure that Pharmacies aren’t affected by it. Still, it’ll be too late for those ones that lost everything and gone out of business as soon as Labor even thought of the idea. I remember the Pharmacy Guild head, Trent Twomey, telling us this just before he told us that he definitely wasn’t going to be a candidate for the Liberal Party at any upcoming election even though he was a member of the party.

The Opposition have made the point about Albanese’s obsession with the Voice in Question Time by ensuring that just about every question they ask has some connection to it, including Michealia Cash’s supplementary one about did they know where in Canberra the Voice would be located. Labor didn’t answer that question and it’s this lack of detail that should worry everyone…

On Twitter there are many people making the point that you can oppose the Voice and still not be racist, just as having a white sheet over your head doesn’t make you a member of the Ku Klux Klan. After all, it could be Halloween and you could be going as a ghost and, all right, it’s several months away but you need to check that the sheet fits, don’t you and just because you’re wearing it on the same day as the Referendum, well, both events occur in October.

An example of one of these non-racist people is this tweet:

He or she is not the only person concerned about “fake aboriginals” (sic). It’s been a theme of Andrew Bolt even though he had his free speech seriously curtailed by a court which said that he had to be accurate.

Of course, the irony is that someone connected to the “No” camp was guilty of actually creating something using AI which the “Yes” camp inaccurately tried to suggest was a fake Indigenous person, but as the creator of the campaign, Philip Mobbs explained:

“Our society is made up of a rich tapestry of people from nearly every corner of the world, people of colour are effectively the audience that makes up Australia. My view is, just because I used a person of colour, doesn’t mean it was an Aboriginal person. I found it perplexing they assume it was an Aboriginal person … it never crossed my mind, I wanted to communicate to the majority of Australians by reflecting a multicultural society.

Members of the “No” campaign were outraged that the “Yes” campaign tried to make something of this when it was nothing to do with them and that Mobbs was a completely different person who they don’t know and so it didn’t happen.

I’ve also seen several tweets along the lines of people should stop expecting government to help them and that if Indigenous people wanted a better life then they should work for it and get an education.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that you should flaunt your success by dressing well. After all, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price complained that Linda Burney was “dripping with Gucci”. Burney’s office did clarify that she didn’t own any Gucci products which is lucky for Price, otherwise Gucci may have been sued for suggesting that their products somehow melt.

Yes, if you’re a First Nations person you should take responsibility and try to make something of yourself but if you do:

So there you have it. If you’re an Indigenous person with any sort of problem, you should solve it yourself, but if you’re a success you should be out there helping those “true unfiltered Aborigines”.

Strangely, when I responded to this tweet (or should I say “X”?) in a true and unfiltered way, I was blocked, but there you go!

Confused? Mm, well, if you don’t know:

Ask questions and find out!!!

