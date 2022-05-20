A walk down memory lane
A walk down memory lane, with a cast of all too familiar characters.
We begin:
Our Prime Minister
Our Treasurer
Our Defence Minister
Our Attorney General
Our Minister for the NDIS
Time to bid this rabble farewell.
After years, plop. plop, wipe, wipe, flush, flush, spray, spray, and walk away!! No more obnoxious, repulsive, defective Morrison and filthy crew…
The first move for a Christian paedophile is to tackle the child, then put your left hand on their backside and wrestle them to the ground into the position of a missionary.
That looks remarkably like the face of a defeated ego deflated little man.
https://content.api.news/v3/images/bin/8dfab9bd2292cf31912a4d49f34db27f
From – https://www.news.com.au/national/federal-election/federal-election-james-weirs-unauthorised-scott-morrison-tellall/news-story/8721cc688fb2724ca29f494b3d4b8fb4
Sickening when we think this fucking rabble of lying, cheating, flat earth believers, quasi religious idiots, robo debt bastards, car-park dreamers, climate change denialists, buget rorting bastards etc etc MAY be relectecd on Saturday! Heaven help us all, if htis is the case, we need EVERY “normal” thinking–believers in truth & justice Australians, to kick this fucking rabble out, FOR GOOD!
Uhmn ….. I don’t think tackling an opponent is allowed in soccer. But when did Scummo ever follow the rules? Or is he, as others have suggested, a member of the Pastoral Paedophile club of Rome?
NEC, among the excuses I’ve heard the popular one is that the kid got in his way. 🤦🏻♂️
How does the song go ?
Hey Scomo leave them kids alone !