Facebook

A walk down memory lane

A walk down memory lane, with a cast of all too familiar characters.

We begin:

Our Prime Minister

Our Treasurer

Our Defence Minister

Our Attorney General

Our Minister for the NDIS

Time to bid this rabble farewell.

7 comments

  1. Phil Pryor

    After years, plop. plop, wipe, wipe, flush, flush, spray, spray, and walk away!! No more obnoxious, repulsive, defective Morrison and filthy crew…

  2. Albos Elbow

    The first move for a Christian paedophile is to tackle the child, then put your left hand on their backside and wrestle them to the ground into the position of a missionary.

  4. Mr Bronte ALLAN

    Sickening when we think this fucking rabble of lying, cheating, flat earth believers, quasi religious idiots, robo debt bastards, car-park dreamers, climate change denialists, buget rorting bastards etc etc MAY be relectecd on Saturday! Heaven help us all, if htis is the case, we need EVERY “normal” thinking–believers in truth & justice Australians, to kick this fucking rabble out, FOR GOOD!

  5. New England Cocky

    Uhmn ….. I don’t think tackling an opponent is allowed in soccer. But when did Scummo ever follow the rules? Or is he, as others have suggested, a member of the Pastoral Paedophile club of Rome?

  6. Michael Taylor

    NEC, among the excuses I’ve heard the popular one is that the kid got in his way. 🤦🏻‍♂️

  7. Terence Mills

    How does the song go ?

    Hey Scomo leave them kids alone !

