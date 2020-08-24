A Trip Down Memory Lane: Morrison First Attempt To Curry Favours

There was an interesting juxtaposition on Twitter recently. While one person was praising Priya for regularly cooking curries for the local hospital workers in Biloela, another was criticising Scott Morrison for posting his latest curry sensation on LinkedIn…

Morrison is very obsessed with his curries. It makes one think that the reason that the family has been sent to Christmas Island at great expense is because he was worried that hers would make his attempts make him look like a pathetic try-hard.

Ok, before anyone suggests that it’s terrible to use the poor Sri Lankan family to mock Scott Morrison, let me just say that I think their treatment a disgrace from every point of view you can throw at it: The waste of money, the lack of humanity, the idea that one family who nobody would have even heard of if they hadn’t been treated so appallingly would have started boats arriving if they’d just been left in the place where they and the local community were more than happy for them to stay. Let’s be real about the whole asylum seeker situation, regardless of your views on stopping the boats and strong borders and all that, you’d have to admit that it’s clear that the Liberals have backed themselves into a ridiculous corner with Manus and Nauru. They simply have no plan about what to do with the people there, apart from waste billions of dollars keeping them in detention indefinitely. And, even if you’re one of those silly people who believes that they’ve entered the country illegally, you’d have to admit that seven years is a pretty long sentence with no parole hearing. If you were a Trump supporter in the USA, you could shoot a journalist and be pardoned by the President in less time than that. Seven years is even longer than an AFP investigation into a Liberal frontbencher before they decide that enough people have forgotten about it and they can announce that they found nothing because they didn’t actually look.

Anyway, I had this vague idea that I’d written about Morrison and curries before so I did a search and what da ya know: Our Prime Marketer was using a curry analogy as far back as 2018 which was just after he become less ambitious for that Turnbull guy.

If you feel like a trip down memory lane, there’s even a short video where the presenter refers to Mr Morrison’s inspiring metaphor as “verbal diarrhoea”.

Ah, those were the days!

Here you go: When Scott’s Curries Gave Even The Media The Shits!

