A tale of two “liars”

On August 16, 2010, five days before the federal election, Julia Gillard said “there will be no carbon tax under the government I lead”.

On August 20, the day before the election, she said “I don’t rule out the possibility of legislating a Carbon Pollution Reduction Scheme, a market-based mechanism. I rule out a carbon tax.”

When she announced the market-based carbon pricing scheme on February 24, 2011, the government’s press release said:

The two-year plan for a carbon price mechanism will start with a fixed price period for three to five years before transitioning to an emissions trading scheme.

Despite these easily verifiable facts, Peta Credlin and Alan Jones decided it would be politically expedient to label Gillard a liar, even promoting the puerile putdown “Juliar”.

The fact that the Coalition got rid of a well-functioning emissions trading scheme only to introduce their own fatally flawed emissions reduction fund and carbon offsets scheme shows they are far more interested in the politics than the outcomes.

Julia did not lie.

Scott, on the other hand – well, how long have you got?

His office lied about him going to Hawaii during the bushfires and then Morrison lied that he had told Albanese where he was going.

Morrison lied when he said that Australia was at the “top of the queue” for vaccine delivery. He then lied when he blamed the EU for blocking supply and then denied he ever said that. Morrison said many times that the vaccine rollout was “not a race” – then claimed he was referring to the “vaccine regulation”, not its rollout.

Morrison absolutely rubbished electric vehicles before the last election and then denied he ever did that and tried to pretend that there had been massive changes in the technology in the last two years to justify his newfound support for EVs – another lie.

Morrison denied referring to former Labor Senator Sam Dastyari as “Shanghai Sam” despite it being on film and in Hansard 17 times.

When asked about the Government’s support for Clive Palmer’s High Court action against Western Australia’s border closures, Scotty lied again saying ““The member must be misinformed, because the Commonwealth did not pursue that case, and it is erroneous to suggest that that is what the Government did. The Government did not pursue that case at all. We did not pursue that case. The Labor Party continues to push this falsehood around the country.”

Except court documents filed in June 2020 state “The Attorney-General intervenes in support of the position of the plaintiffs [Clive Palmer and Mineralogy].”

When the French President was asked if he thought Morrison had lied to him about the submarine deal, he replied “I don’t think, I know.”

When asked on Tasmanian radio about saying the best way to help struggling renters is to help them buy a house, Morrison replied “I didn’t say that actually”.

What he “actually” said was:

“(The) best way to support people who are renting a house is to help them buy a house. And over the last three years, we’ve got over 300,000 Australians directly in their own home and particularly single mums.”

Today host Ally Langdon interjected, saying: “I’m not talking about home ownership here. I’m talking about rent relief.”

Mr Morrison responded: “I know, but that’s my point. People who are buying houses are renters. Ensuring that more renters can buy their own home and get the security of homeownership – this is one of the key focuses of this budget and was one of the key pledges I’ve delivered on since the last election.”

These are just a few of the easily debunkable lies that Scotty-from-marketing has spruiked.

Honesty, integrity, transparency and accountability are the cornerstones of a functioning democracy. If we are run by liars who will deny today what they said yesterday, we are not living in a democracy anymore.

