A stark warning on the need for ambitious climate action
Science & Technology Australia Media Release
The IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] Assessment Report released today is “a stark warning that ambitious action on climate change is urgent,” Australia’s peak science body has declared.
“The science is crystal clear – ambitious action on climate change cannot be delayed,” said Science & Technology Australia President Associate Professor Jeremy Brownlie.
“The science has been telling us for years that we need to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, or we risk catastrophic climate tipping points.”
“This latest report shows the time for serious action to limit greenhouse gas emissions is now. We will reach a 1.5 degree increase a decade earlier than previously thought. It shows global leaders need to be more ambitious than the Paris climate targets.”
“In Australia, we’ve already seen dramatic changes in our weather and climate. We face longer and harsher droughts, our rivers and water systems are under severe stress, and we’re seeing terrifying new bushfire behaviours. Our farming communities are on the frontline of risk if the climate continues to change unchecked.”
“This IPCC report brings together the most comprehensive expert evidence from across the world, with 234 top scientists from 60 countries drawing on over 14,000 climate papers. The case for more ambitious action could not be more urgent – or more clear.”
Stark warning it may well be — but we have had many of those before. Most interesting to me, given the thousands of papers from “science” backing up the new report, is the question of how many of those dealt with the reality of why people pay so little attention to stark warnings. Expressed otherwise, is there any hard evidence that the report took account of insights from the psychosocial sciences regarding denial and wilful ignorance? If not, why not?
Is it just a case of “science” saying: listen to me, we are the authority? There is an incredible erosion of the credibility of “science” in the light of its complicity in the non-transparency relating to the hard evidence on the pandemic and its involvement with the vested interests of the pharmaceutical industry. Where is the “science” to be found relating to masking, social distancing, lockdowns, sanitising, and vaccination — given the shifting recommendations of authorities in the light of the insights of health scientists?
With respect to the new “Code Red” of “science” — are there questions to be asked which the IPCC report does not address, as discussed separately (64 Questions for the Environmental Conservationists of the World: raising the question as to why they are not effectively addressed. https://bit.ly/2Vy4Lb5).
Fear not however, the urgency will translate into which industry will rapidly benefit financially from the Code Red. In the side-lines, rubbing their hands, there are those who want to seed the oceans and those who want to shield the sun’s rays with solar umbrellas, namely the geoengineers (Geo-engineering Oversight Agency for Thermal Stabilization, https://bit.ly/37tcA3R). They are the new Big Pharma into which one could be advised to invest.
The PM says we are doing well in relation to reducing emissions. The comment relies on the use of technology some time in the future. Also, Australia has an extremely low goal at present for 2030; we are told we are meeting the goal, critics suggest otherwise.
Developing gas fields does not fit with reducing emissions.
Creating new coal fields or gas fields adds to the global carbon budget. Australia will suffer through the loss of the Great Barrier Reef; also, Australia has been hit hard by bushfires, we can expect more if countries do not make a concerted effort to tackle climate change.
Those seeking to delay action on climate change are now the new deniers.
https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/downloads/report/IPCC_AR6_WGI_SPM.pdf
The wordy wanking of a nobody named A Judge is unpleasantly contrived and relatively useless. Science, without ” and ” , is itself, observable and honest or not as can be shown. A Judge is not even humorously ignorant or liable to create doubt in those who observe properly. Climate science is honest, reliable, not open to backward boys’ remarks to bend, twist, obscure, obfuscate or deflect. Inadequate squirting commentators like A Judge might find that science, ignored by career politicians who bend the botty to moneyed donors with agendas, is able to light our way, but only if we seek and find ways.
If this IPCC report is not a big wake up call I dont know what is !
Anthony Judge
Science works on continually proving hypotheses made are true.
As we have seen with covid-19, as more is known about the virus ways of dealing with it have changed as knowledge increases. Climate change science began in the middle 1820s, already experimentation was happening by the 1850s through Foote and Tyndall, they displayed how greenhouse gases take up warmth. Those earlier experiments have been proven a myriad of times since. Exceptionally sophisticated equipment is now used to provide data which shows how the climate is changing … Physics and Chemistry are important components of understanding climate.
There is now experimentation studying geo-engineering, though that experimentation actually being used is very remote at present. Using it is a last resort.
The last month has brought up one major disaster amplified by climate change in a number of countries, nothing theoretical or ambiguous about that.
The real question is how to stop the worst of climate change.
In the scheme of things what you have brought up via your blog references provides nothing useful in relation to science. When blogs purport to be serious, they at least provide details about the people running them and their qualifications.
The IPCC panel reviewed 14,000 science studies, they work on a consensus basis, in other words IPCC Reports are quite conservative.
Sorry, didn’t get to edit comment, “The last month has brought up one major disaster amplified”, should read The last month has brought up a number of major disasters.
Keith, that’s another little problem we’ve had since changing web host and servers: the edit function works for some people, but not for others.
I’ll be chasing that problem up when I speak to the web host guy in the morning.
@Keith: Anything that the Probably Mediocre Scummo espouses should be take with a large grain of salt and immediately dissolved in sea water.
@PP: You.ve doe it again …..”Bend the botty to moneyed donors with agendas” ….. makes me think of Tudge the Drudge in the Parliamentary Chapel shenanigans …..
Fantastic basis for discourse in the comment by a somebody named Phil Pryor — a nobody in my universe, clearly most unfortunately. Is ad hominem all that can be mustered in the absence of substantive argument? A play on names -as a substitute – what indeed is Phil prior to? A comment indeed “unpleasantly contrived and relatively useless” — a “squirt” from an ignoramus maybe, if that is the height of discourse, with claims about science which are widely disputed — for those informed on such matters. If climate science is honest, then there is a strong case for knowing whether it has honestly looked at why its warnings have been neglected over decades. Or is it just in denial in that regard? And the real people who are to blame are the usual suspects? Insightful.
Anthony Judge:
There’s a fairly old saying that goes something like “there are none so blind as those who will not see.” Is that a good enough reason for why people aren’t listening? Most people don’t like to admit they are at fault. They don’t like to admit that their way of life causes damage. They don’t like to admit that they need to change what they do and what they want.
And too many people in power have vested interests in maintaining our unsustainable way of life. That makes it worse.
And yes, there are studies out there about this. If I may borrow the conspiracy theorists eternal chant :do your own research” (ie: google it; but try to look for peer-reviewed reports in reputable publications).
Not sure about the implications of the suggestion to do my own research. I have searched desperately for such materials and encountered only a handful which relate to non-action on climate change. Of course there are many which focus more generally on why people do not listen to warnings .Anybody heard of Michael S. Wogalter’s Handbook of Warnings (2006).
My point was however whether any of the 14,000 papers reviewed for the IPCC report contained any references to why past warnings have not been taken seriously — or any looking at the probability that the current “stark warning” will not be taken seriously. If there are no such references from the relevant disciplines, it says a great deal about the realism of the report.
A useful distinction can be made between “performance indicators”, namely the essence of the IPCC report, and “remedial capacity indicators”, namely the capacity to do something about problematic performance — other than to complain that somebody out to do something which nobody ends up doing,,, as the old “poem” goes.
Thanks Michael.
I have no difficulty accepting that “science” would like to believe that “Science works on continually proving hypotheses made are true”.
Unfortunately this does not take account of the totally fragmented nature of “science” and its limited capacity for more than token “interdisciplinarity”. The comment also fails to take account of the many criticisms of the scientific method — as with the many criticisms of religion before it. “Science” has proved unable to dissociate itself from “scientism”, thereby undermining its credibility in relation to its principles in which we would all like to believe.
As with religion’s early challenge of the separation of Church and State, science is now faced with a challenge of the separation of “Science” and “State” — only too obvious in the case of COVID.
With respect to geo-engineering, this will prove to be the one easy quick solution with which industry will be enthusiastic. It bypasses other hindrances, as with the recent launching of several thousand communication satellites. As with that launch, it can also be done unilaterally and with democratic consultation
at last some common sense greenhouse gases cause the greenhouse effect.
Who has been in a greenhouse??
Venus is the hottest planet in our solar system. Its thick atmosphere is full of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide?
Climate change, like it or not, is natural and global warming is a killer that produces visible melting and science can show is directly applicable to human activities.
ps still no time to change words, michael.