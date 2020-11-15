A small intermission

Every time The AIMN grows bigger we have to move to larger premises. Not physically, of course, but in our case to a larger server.

Last year our traffic grew by 4% over the previous year, and 2020 is poised to exceed last year’s gain. And with thousands of articles and hundreds of thousands of comments – all growing by the day – we are quite a large site. Our current server is thus a bit overworked, with occasional dropouts and slow loading being the consequence.

Tomorrow, Monday (16/11/2020) we pack up all our belongings and move them to a larger, quicker server. It’ll be a win/win for everyone.

We’ve done this before, so we are aware that during the migration period to a new server it is important to put a ‘freeze’ on activity at The AIMN until the move is complete, which will be no later than 12:00pm Monday.

What does this mean to you?

If you are a commenter:

Please refrain from commenting on a post until 12:00pm. If you make a comment and it happens to be during the migration process then your comment may remain on the old server without being migrated. It is rare for this to happen, but, in accordance with Murphy’s Law … it does!

If you are an author:

Please wait until 12:00pm before placing your post in drafts, otherwise it might suffer the same fate as some comments, as per above.

Also, photos in our Media Gallery, whilst remaining on the old server they will be visible in a new post (and all published posts) but will come up as a blank when the post is shared on Facebook and Twitter. Therefore, you will need to select a new image for all future posts, and not from our Media Gallery.

For everyone:

If you access The AIMN from a desktop shortcut or an icon, the link will take you to the old server. If you comment on any posts then they will be ‘invisible’ on the updated site. After 12:00pm you will need to create a new shortcut, which you can do by typing in the URL https://theaimn.com/ in the address bar then create your shortcut from there. We also recommend clearing your cache, as the web address cached will be attached to the old server. We apologise for these inconveniences.

Last but not least, if you run into any problems or have any questions please do not hesitate to contact us at theaimn@internode.on.net.

We also take this opportunity to thank you, as without you this site would not have continued to grow.

