A resounding vote for division

By Loz Lawrey

Well, Australia voted NO.

I saw it coming but I’m still gutted.

Really? Is this really our best?

What possible reason could any well-intended citizen have for voting against a simple constitutional adjustment aimed at improving the lives of so many First Nations people?

Are so many of my countrymen really wearing their racism so blatantly on their sleeves?

Addressing the disadvantage in our indigenous community that has for over two centuries (and to this day) remained entrenched – that’s all the Voice was about.

So why did so many Australians vote against it?

I am reminded of Britain’s Brexit referendum, where many of the voters seemed clueless as to the actual meaning of the question they were being asked and the implications of their answer upon their own lives and those of others.

A folk rumour has it that “Brexit” was the most-Googled word on the day following the referendum, which begs the question: why didn’t they google the damn word BEFORE voting?

Dutton’s campaign of lies, disinformation and obfuscation succeeded, most sadly.

We have, overnight, become a meaner, more miserable country.

Let us never forget that the Coalition, the National party and the No Campaign all followed the fascist playbook, emulating the Trump power-seeking strategy which is, at its heart, based upon the “divide and conquer” campaign that brought Hitler to power.

What I find truly frightening in these post-truth times is the disruptive power of trolls and “commentators” on social and mainstream media who hijack all rational discussion with tools from the saboteur’s toolbox such as “othering” – giving people an enemy to blame for their troubles… giving them “others” (think Jews, Palestinians, Aborigines etc…) to hate.

Such hypocrisy! For months now I’ve been hearing misleading nonsense dribbling from the scowling mouth of opposition leader Peter Dutton.

Never before have I found myself yelling so often at both radio and TV as the most disgusting lies and ambiguities (all appealing to the fear, greed and insecurities of voters) were peddled by both Dutton and his co-conspirators in their concerted efforts to sabotage something beautiful that had the true potential to brighten Australia’s heart.

I must also credit others, such as Nationals leader David Littleproud, No Campaigners Warren Mundine, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and Senator Lydia Thorpe (ably assisted by others of their contrarian ilk) with making hefty contributions to the amplification of the fears and doubts injected into the voice “debate” by racists and right-wing conservatives.

And what will be the wondrous legacy of these narcissistic naysayers?

A BIG FAT NOTHING.

For people of empathy who possess critical thinking skills, supporting the indigenous Voice to Parliament was a no-brainer, surely?

If you voted NO, I do not want to hear your mendacious justifications.

Seriously, who are you to vote against the upliftment of others, particularly when you would know (had you informed yourself) that a YES vote comes at no cost to you personally?

It was a simple and direct request: will you let us be heard?

Will you allow us a Voice that will be listened to?

May we, indigenous Australians, simply be allowed input into decisions that affect us?

Why is this asking too much?

If you voted NO, you are either a racist, seriously misinformed or perhaps just confused and disengaged.

If the latter is the case, should you even be allowed to participate in our nation’s democratic process?

Democracy is a wonderful concept, but it does require informed participation.

Personally, the lesson I take away from the sad, miserable and disturbing result of this Voice Referendum is that Australia’s education system is letting us down.

Are young people leaving school properly equipped to fully participate in the democratic process?

Are they being taught real civics – the rights and obligations of citizens in society?

Do they know their rights in the workplace?

Do they graduate with some understanding of our financial system and their tax obligations etc?

Does our system properly equip us to become informed, empowered, participating and contributing citizens?

Does our education system teach students about living in a social democracy, where the needs of all must be considered?

In the context of the Voice “debate” one must also ask: does our educational system fully inform all students of the real history of Australia and truly reflect the actual verified facts underpinning Aboriginal disadvantage: the attempted genocide, the frontier wars, the apartheid state, the bloody Terra Nullius?

Surely real reconciliation demands that these things be fully taught and understood by all Australians?

If the broader Australian community truly understood the issues that confront our First Nations brothers and sisters, the result of the referendum would have been a resounding YES, I believe.

The NO vote won the day by exploiting ignorance, an ignorance that our very system seems to entrench.

Righteousness requires a YES.

Basic humanity requires a YES.

Colonialists seeking redemption for the crimes of their ancestors require a YES.

Social justice requires a YES.

Decency requires a YES.

Sadly, our country has a long way to go on the road to YES.

The hidebound regressives of the right have kicked us back to the start, but let’s take the first step towards a fairer future.

Let’s reclaim the Fair Australia that Dutton works so hard to destroy.

I’ll make one more point: which political leader has truly engaged with First Australians, attended the Garma festival year after year, enjoyed and tried to understand their culture?

Which political leader made his concern for Aboriginal empowerment and upliftment a priority once elected, by announcing his government’s support for the Uluru Statement From The Heart?

Which political leader actually cares about First Nations Australians and makes a real effort to understand their needs?

Which political leader actually walks with first Australians?

Which political leader is capable of heartfelt (not claimed in a monotone) empathy for others?

If you consider the facts, I think you’ll know the answer.

