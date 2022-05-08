A once in a century chance (part 2)

Continued from Part 1.

The Scandals

The scandals surrounding the Morrison Government are set out in my Morrison Must Go article. However, there are still these unanswered questions which we, the voting public, are being kept in the dark about regarding:

That is quite list of allegedly scandalous behaviour whilst holding office. One matter is certain, you will not find one impertinent reporter from Channels 7, 9 and the Murdochracy shouting at Morrison about these scandals.

Aged Care and the Indue Card

Aged care in this country is not only in crisis, it is also a disgrace. The Commonwealth Government is responsible for the aged care facilities in this country, but this is what we have witnessed regarding the treatment of aged citizens who helped build this nation and paid their taxes:

Many of you may say “tell me it’s not true”, but yes the costs of proper care were challenged by the Morrison Government:

Now the second issue I have referred to under this heading is very concerning in relation to the Indue Card, as it is an overreach of governance to determine what pensioners and any other person requiring public money to support them should have to submit to, to receive such support because:

If the Morrison Government didn’t intend to put aged pensioners on the Indue Card forever, why did they make this amendment to the legislation in 2020?

Keith Pitt confirms the Indue Card is here to stay, despite all of the denials rushing out of the mouths of Morrison and Ms Rushton (I thank the ALP’s candidate for Hinkler Jason Scales for providing this information to all of us Facebook).

Medicare

The Coalition have never liked people being able to access proper medical care. Indeed, the Whitlam Government’s Medibank scheme was privatised by the Fraser Government, which then made Bob Hawke determined to introduce universal health care again when he came to office. These are the egregious examples as to how the Morrison Government is slowly but surely dismantling Medicare:

I have previously written about the manner in which the Morrison Government, and the Liberal Party governments which preceded it, have been slowly but surely been dismantling Medicare:

Ms Rushton being appointed to the Health portfolio just before the 2022 Federal Election was called, and she has a history of making statements about Medicare which are not comforting about the long-term intentions of the Morrison Government if they are re-elected.

Vulnerable Australians missing out to the diminished funding of Medicare.

Covid

Morrison likes to boast about how many lives he saved here in Australia in response to the global pandemic, but the first question is “how as a nation girt by sea did Covid ever manage to enter Australia?” Well, a Royal Commission will need to be established to examine our response to Covid-19, but in the meantime our experienced press gallery members (not the barking mad junior members) have had this to say:

Robodebt

This scheme is sad for the lives destroyed or lost by what was undoubtedly one of the most shameful chapters in the history of this almost a decade of miserable governance under the most inept governments in what has been a revolving door of Prime Ministers. Robodebt should always be looked upon with nothing but great shame, such was the harm which it caused in the community:

In his usual pusillanimous style Morrison tried to absolve himself from blame, even though as Prime Minister he declared the funds received from the scheme would assist the government’s revenue declarations.

A Federal Court judge stated the Robodebt scheme was a shameful chapter in our history.

When one scans one’s eyes over this atrocious history of federal governance, in which such shocking economic, social services, waste, scandals and foreign affairs policy are, to quote an old friend Nick, “the Smirking Turd has presided over the most corrupt, mendacious and inept government in Australia’s history.” Like many Australians, Nick, me and you the reader are at the crossroads of history in which in the interest’s of our descendants, those of our blood all the way through to those whom we shall never meet living in the next century, we must rid ourselves of the Morrison Government.

Continued tomorrow: Why an Albanese Government should be elected.

