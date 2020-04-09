A not so Good Friday
Today is Good Friday April 10, 2020. The latest modelling shows that although Australia’s COVID-19 curve is flattening, talk of its suppression seem as a glimmer of optimism from the hopeful days of this year’s Ides of March and St Patrick’s Day.
Schools and universities are both closed and not closed. Happy social gatherings are a memory of an uneasy past summer.
In regional Australia, towns and communities which courted high hope of an Easter bounce in the aftermath of the Great Conflagration, are deserted. Packs of starving wild dogs roam ruined streets, nosing through debris, looking for scraps. Rural police patrols are perfunctory. Glock pistol shots scatter the dogs, and in some locations act as a warning to looters and strangers, sneaking into communities in search of empty holiday houses in which to squat.
Native flora rebounds with each autumnal fall of rain.
The air above Australia clears of carbon emissions.
Fungi devour rotting timber, scenting the air with a fusty odour.
Passing interstate truckies watch for neon lights around familiar bends, but find their favourite petrol stations-cum-diners shuttered. Menacing graffiti throw-ups disfigure timber hoarding put in place by business owners to save expensive plate-glass windows from vandals.
Crack cocaine is in short supply. Users are edgy, often violent. The rural elderly and frail remain indoors.
As winter’s chill begins, speculation mounts power supplies might become unreliable.
While toilet paper remains a coveted item, all types of batteries are sold at exorbitant prices. Methylated spirit and petrol and containers to carry both, are traded on a growing black market, as is soap and rodent poison. Rats roam city streets day and night with impunity.
Commercial radio stations increasingly play pre-recorded programmes, but the ABC remains true to its charter, providing a rolling coverage of news about COVID-19. News Corp attacks the ABC because of its perceived bias in coverage of a significant High Court decision.
City offices are forensically cleaned daily as are hotels used to quarantine cruise line passengers. And while debate rages over which authority allowed the Ruby Princess to dock at Sydney’s Circular and disgorge plague-infected citizens, little thought is given to the fate of foreign seaman who staff these white-painted floating RSL clubs.
Local councils consider disinfecting streets, especially around sites where rough sleepers congregate. As temperatures drop, night time jogging becomes a fad, as does cycling and skateboarding; anything to break the tedium of home isolation.
Remote and regional Australian towns and hamlets struggle with ailing Grey Nomads, many of whom are stranded by floods or border closures, and seek shelter in caravan parks now deemed COVID-19 hot spots by edgy local coppers.
Workers on non-essential building sites seem to believe wearing a high-visibility vest is a guard against COVID-19, and that social distancing does not apply to them. Meanwhile the management of those workers go to extraordinary lengths to prove their business is ready for the vaunted Snap Back. The Big Australian BHP, reinforces the stereotype with an inane advertising campaign seemingly aimed at currying favour with the Australian Government in case a potential bail-out is in the offing.
And as global capitalism teeters Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg persist in characterising the pandemic as an economic issue.
The Great Drought finally releases its grip. And as farming communities celebrate the promise of a seasonal bounty,their spruikers in the National Party fail to grasp the reality of a diminished foreign and casual labour force. If backpackers and seasonal workers from the Pacific are sent home, unpicked crops rot.
As millions of believers in the religions of The Book prepare to celebrate a sanctified time, many among their ranks ignore the pandemic’s potency.
Despite a ban on driving beyond one’s home, a certain prince of the Catholic Church George Pell embarks on a road trip which crosses the New South Wales border from Victoria, to take up residence in palatial accommodation on Sydney’s outskirts.
And as Ultra-Orthodox Jews fail to observe social distancing rules in Israel, Muslims around the world come to terms with the need to cremate their mounting dead.
In the United States of America hundreds of thousands of devout Christians switch on televangelists in a vain attempt to ward off the ravages of their nation’s catastrophic response to the worst outbreak of illness since the incubation of the Spanish Flu in Kansas.
And as the Arts mourn the loss of many from its ranks, the actions of a buffoonish NSW Minister for the Arts diminishes the efficacy of art in a time of crisis.
And so the last words of my Easter story come with an apology to my favourite artist and poet, T.S. Eliot:
“This is the way the world ends, not with bang but a” virus.
Henry Johnston is a Sydney-based author. His latest book, The Last Voyage of Aratus is on sale here.
“In regional Australia, towns and communities which courted high hope of an Easter bounce in the aftermath of the Great Conflagration, are deserted.”
That is not the case where I live. We have been inundated by people escaping Sydney. We are more crowded than at the height of the tourist season and locals are not happy. We do not have the facilities or resources to cope with such crowds. Our shops are stripped bare by people stocking their holiday homes. Our pharmacies are supplying scant supplies to people they have never seen before. The petrol station, which also supplies food, is jam packed. The normally deserted beach is crowded with strangers. I have never seen a police vehicle go past my place before but they are doing so now. On the odd occasion when I venture out, I have witnessed many arguments. It’s scary. The locals are trying to look out for each other but we are competing with people who couldn’t give a toss about anyone but themselves.
https://www.smh.com.au/national/coronavirus-updates-live-global-covid-19-cases-approaching-1-5-million-record-16-8-million-americans-file-for-unemployment-20200409-p54iog.html#p509y6
A 55-year-old man from Sydney’s northern beaches has been charged after allegedly cracking a whip outside the Chinese Consulate in Camperdown last week and making threats to people in the line.
The man stood outside the inner city consulate last Tuesday, just after 10.30am, armed with a large stock whip.
In videos posted online that appear to be of the incident, he is seen to repeatedly crack the whip outside the consulate queue while yelling. He can be heard making claims about the Chinese government deliberately releasing the coronavirus and allegedly threatening people in line, saying: “we’ll get you”.
Video clips show the behaviour occurring for at least three minutes while 10 to 12 people wait in line.
The man was arrested at his home in Dee Why about 9am yesterday and taken to Manly Police Station, where he was charged with attempting to stalk or intimidate and being armed with intent to commit an offence.
He has been granted conditional bail and will appear in court on July 1, where police will allege he threatened several members of the public while cracking the whip.
It wasn’t Tony Abbott.