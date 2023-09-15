A legacy of racism with a grief that lingers on
Aboriginal people have walked and toiled the lands of this vast continent for over 65,000 years. They have done so, having inherited the custodianship from their forefathers.
With colonial zeal, England invaded their lands, raped their women and shot their husbands as if a sport. We wanted to remove their culture and force the expulsion of their children. We tried to breed them out. Over time, we took their lands. Then, we treated them like foreigners.
When the white settlers moved into the bush, random shootings of Aboriginals and massacres of groups of men, women and children were common.
The most infamous massacre occurred at Myall Creek station, NSW in 1838.
“The massacre at Myall Creek was the culmination of a series of conflicts between settlers and Aboriginal people in the Liverpool Plains region. The twelve men responsible for the massacre included freed men and assigned convicts that had spent a day unsuccessfully pursuing Aboriginal people. When they came to Myall Creek station they discovered a group of Wirrayaraay who they rounded up and tied together. A few minutes later they were led off and massacred. Two days later the men returned to the scene of the crime to burn their victims’ remains.”
Then, with our inhumane cruelty, we tried to rectify the wrongs with the white man’s ways.
We denied them their citizenship rights; instead, we enslaved them. Hardship has been the lot of our First Nations people since we first oppressed them. We denied them equality and opportunity, believing they were unworthy of it.
Years later, we locked them up and while in custody, they died. It didn’t work, so the indigenous people asked, “Can we have a go?”
“Know your place,” the reply comes back from those with hatred and racism on their tongues. Of conservative bent they were. A cohort of spoilers. Bastards with little tenderness.
They should be honoured for their patience and tolerance while we debate simple requests. A referendum. A few words that acknowledge our existence in the book of rules. The one we call The Constitution and a proposal that we might listen to them amid their despair.
“Why so?”, the white side asks, and you have to wonder at their blindness. Or their hatred. Listen to Peter Dutton (another referendum should he become PM), John Howard (“maintain the rage“), and Tony Abbott (should be “abandoned“). What vile, hate-filled, inaccurate, misleading and undignified messages they project. Scare and more scare. Conflict with hate debate is continuous. Such ignorance in our own backyard.
A choice to accept what is or move forward as a nation and address the gaps for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. To those who reason, it is not unreasonable. To do this, they simply ask for a say in matters that affect them. A small request.
The Voice will create practical and lasting change.
To refuse these simple requests would dishonour our First Nations people and declare our racism.
My thought for the day:
The legacy of centuries of racism lingers on. What will the consequences be?
An afterthought:
A party whose behaviour was so deplorable in government should be more considered in opposition. (Referring to the last session of parliament.)
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.
You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969
2 commentsLogin here Register here
All sadly too true John Lord. The genocidal policies endorsed by the HCA decision by Isaac Isaacs CJ in 1906 set no value on Aboriginal persons and gave them no rights. Indeed, successive feral & state governments. especially Queensland, applied an iron fist and much state revenues defending their ”right” to suppress and disadvantage Aboriginal persons until the 1967 referendum allowed Aboriginal persons to be counted as ”Australian citizens”.
.
Indeed, the Joh Bjelke-Petersen & other NOtional$ LIarbral$ Queensland governments attempted to continue the suppression of Aboriginal rights after the Mabo decision in 1990s. Since then, feral & state judicial authorities have dragged their feet for often decades to ”protect” the ”rights” of European invaders over legitimate Aboriginal land claims.
.
Funny ….. in the 1820s the English government claimed that all persons in Australia were English citizens and subject to English laws …. except the local colonial powers in Australia excluded Aborigines from those legal protections, preferring to summarily execute Aborigines at the behest of European ”settlers”.
.
The NO case against The Voice is strongly supported by Boofhead Duddo, the confirmed racist former Queensland policeman and (mis) leader of his majesty’s Loyal Opposition, led by two traitors against their people for seeming future personal pecuniary interests while given a broad multimedia platform by an American citizen known to support the FRWNJ Trumpery policies.
I couldn’t disagree with your summation NEC. Another thing is that under normal circumstances a leader of the Opposition would sack a spokesperson who disagreed with him as much as Price does.