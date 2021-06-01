A Humiliating Backdown – Really?
Christian Porter just doesn’t know when to leave sleeping dogs lie – he just has to have another twist of the tail, another kick in the guts.
After agreeing during mediation to withdraw his expensive defamation action against the ABC and their investigative journalist, Louise Milligan, to wear his own legal costs, not to insist that the ABC report in question be taken down and not to receive any of the damages he had been hoping for. He took these body blows like the Black Knight in Monty Python and the Holy Grail responding that this was just a scratch, a mere flesh wound, and that the ABC had been forced into a “humiliating backdown”.
The facts of the matter are that he was wisely advised during mediation to drop his dalliance with defamation which, had it gone into the court room could have left him with a shredded reputation and very light on in his bank account; although it had been rumoured that a well-heeled and ABC hating Liberal Party donor was funding his legal costs.
While Porter was trumpeting that he had had a win and the ABC a humiliating backdown, the ABC issued this statement:
“Christian Porter has decided to discontinue his defamation action against the ABC and Louise Milligan.
All parties have agreed to not pursue the matter any further. No damages will be paid.
The only costs that the ABC will be paying are the mediation costs.
The ABC stands by the importance of the article, which reported on matters of significant public interest, and the article remains online. It has been updated with this Editor’s Note:
On 26 February 2021, the ABC published an article by Louise Milligan. That article was about a letter to the Prime Minister containing allegations against a senior cabinet minister. Although he was not named, the article was about the Attorney-General Christian Porter.
The ABC did not intend to suggest that Mr Porter had committed the criminal offences alleged. The ABC did not contend that the serious accusations could be substantiated to the applicable legal standard – criminal or civil. However, both parties accept that some readers misinterpreted the article as an accusation of guilt against Mr Porter. That reading, which was not intended by the ABC, is regretted.
The ABC stands by our investigative and public interest journalism, which is always pursued in the interests of the Australian community.
The ABC stands by Louise Milligan, one of Australia’s foremost and most awarded investigative journalists, and all our journalists in their independent and brave reporting on matters about which Australians have a right to be informed.
Perhaps Mr Porter could learn something from Kenny Roger’s The Gambler – all together now:
You’ve got to know when to hold ’em
Know when to fold ’em
Know when to walk away
And know when to run
You never count your money
When you’re sittin’ at the table
There’ll be time enough for countin’
When the dealin’s done.
Like”Butterfingers Irving” Pusillanimous Porter has gunned himself down.Outsmarted himself again,and as for running again next election..I don’t think so,whatever reputation he thought he had,has also been shot down.Three cheers for karma.
I almost choked on my coffee from laughing at Porter’s pathetic behaviour. To me it was fairly obvious that after Sue Chrysanthou, because her conflict of interest, had to back out that he knew he’d lost his best source and probably only hope of getting a shit load of cash. The only humiliating backdown was from Coward, I mean Christian, Porter himself.
The man has a history of demeaning women so good riddance get out of our lives asap
While he was suing the ABC for publishing the truth, and swaggering around like he had ” A full magazine and one in the chamber” our former ag and pm aspirant should have been advised that’ using ones’ own arse as a holster will end up with more than a wounded ego.
I’ll bet that sitting down hurts for a while yet.
Christian Porter’s reputation was shredded the moment he went on record as the unnamed senior cabinet minister in the now infamous Four Corners expose. You could say Mr Porter’s margin in his seat of Pearce has also been shredded.
I’ll bet you a shiny penny Scotty from Marketing has pencilled in Porter as toast and will find him a nice cushy well paid public post if Christian does the right thing and resigns from parliament.
A future position on the ABC board might be just the ticket to tempt young Christian to fall on his sword.
Cringeworthy climbdown that has him a laughing stock.
I feel not a jot for him. Remember ROBO debt, for lives messed up?
Has anyone noted the whereabouts of the gormless malady that goes by the title PM lately? Cute that,
The alleged rapist Porter now waits to see if the Courts continue the embargo on certain prrts of the ABC evidence that IMHO should be released to the public.
The fact that he, apparently, did seven media appearances in each one traducing the ABC, smacked of desperation. But as Harry and Gangey have observed, instead he has ended up with a self-inflicted wound. How long is it going to take Scummo to tell him to shut up, or perhaps having him continue to dig his hole deeper will make it easier for Scummo to cut him adrift. Either way he’s yesterday’s man.
Porter’s arrogance and sense of self-importance, and his refusal to acknowledge let alone admit the allegation of rape, will drive him relentlessly forward. Pity that the ABC capitulated and didn’t pursue the truth defence strategy. The evidence will have had to be made public. If he’s innocent, he’s got nothing to fear.
The rapist, oops, ‘alleged’ rapist just doesn’t get it. Instead of realizing, as any intelligent person would, that the game is over and to retire while he still has some control over his fortunes, he digs himself a deeper hole. I am waiting for his erstwhile boss, the chief dickhead also recognized as Scummo, to somehow fall into that same hole. Such a delicious thought that is.
And he got to be AG. How?
Who let that one by ?
Vincent, that is the crux of the matter, really.
The Prime Minister has the responsibility for selecting his cabinet.
Admittedly, he had a dodgy list of candidates – none of them have demonstrated any intent to “…serve the people (as a collective) of Australia”; rather, they have chosen to serve a select few and, to an even greater degree, a number of foreign investors and corporate interests.
Only the rich are worthy of God’s endowments; the poor suffer as they deserve to – as the Pentacostal religious cult to which Scott Morison and several other Ministers of the Crown belong to believe.
So the desired result is a return to:
“The rich man in his castle,
“The beggar at his gate,
“God made them high and lowly,
“And ordered their estate.”
In the dictionary of political perversions, we have, near each other, Porter, poxes, P M’s, prevarication, platitudes, predatory penetrators, pontificators, panic, and much more. But, superstition strengthens…
They way I like to see it is that it is a type of karma. A type of retributive justice. But Christian Porter hasn’t had to wait for his next incarnation to receive it! I find it impossible to feel any sympathy for him at all.
He has brought this on all by himself.
When he deliberately and proactively and knowingly went after Witness K and Bernard Collaery was the last straw for me to have any residual empathy. Some good old style catholic suffering will be good for him. Can he develop the strength of character to reinvent himself? Or reincarnate himself? It’s doubtful. But then, I don’t care. He might have to go into exile. America. The escape/refuge of rogues and a big market for scammers. I’m sorry for what the honest, everyday Americans have to put up with.