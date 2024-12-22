A Global Tipping Point: Reclaiming Democracy from Oligarchs and Billionaires

By Sue Barrett

We have reached a critical juncture – not just on climate change, but on societal transformation. The decisions we make now will determine whether we live in a sustainable, inclusive world or succumb to the unchecked power of oligarchs who seek to dominate every aspect of our lives. Figures like Elon Musk and Gina Rinehart represent a broader systemic problem: the erosion of collective action and democratic accountability in favour of individual greed and control.

If we want a future that prioritises the well-being of all, we must stop the oligarchic takeover of our lives and reimagine the systems that underpin our societies. This could mean envisioning a new kind of economy – one that values cooperation over exploitation, sustainability over short-term profits, and inclusivity over inequality. Imagine a world where technology serves humanity rather than subjugates it, where wealth is shared equitably, and where governments act decisively to protect the public good.

Reimagining the future will require courage, creativity, and collective will. We must embrace innovation not just in technology but in governance, ensuring that power is decentralised and democratically accountable. By addressing inequality, fostering collaboration, and rebuilding trust in public institutions, we can create a system that works for everyone – not just the wealthy few.

The Myth of the Self-Made Visionary

Elon Musk has spent decades cultivating an image of himself as a self-made innovator and visionary. However, the reality is far less inspiring. Musk’s ventures, from Tesla to SpaceX, have relied heavily on government subsidies, grants, and contracts. Tesla, for instance, received billions in subsidies to advance electric vehicle technology, while SpaceX has been propped up by lucrative NASA contracts and government support. Despite his public disdain for government inefficiency, Musk’s wealth was built on taxpayer dollars – a fact that undermines the narrative of meritocratic success.

Musk’s Growing Influence: The Shadow Presidency

What makes Musk’s story particularly alarming is his transition from tech entrepreneur to global power broker. Through his ownership of Twitter (now X), Musk has positioned himself as a key player in global discourse, often using the platform to shape public narratives, amplify disinformation, and silence critics. His secretive communications with world leaders, including Vladimir Putin, and his demands for public policies – such as shutting down the U.S. government for five weeks – underscore his autocratic tendencies.

Seth Abramson, a Musk biographer, aptly describes Musk as a “shadow president” of the United States. Musk’s influence extends far beyond the private sector, as he uses his vast wealth and corporate assets to interfere in geopolitical affairs, from providing satellite internet to Ukraine under highly questionable conditions to promoting far-right ideologies. Notably, Musk recently endorsed the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right neo-Nazi party in Germany, through a tweet. This shocking alignment with extremism reveals the dangerous political leanings of a man who holds significant global influence.

The Rise of the Oligarchs

Musk’s ascent is not an isolated phenomenon but part of a broader trend toward oligarchic dominance. In a world increasingly driven by technology, billionaires like Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg have amassed unprecedented wealth and influence. These individuals often exploit public funds and resources to build private empires while undermining labour rights, environmental protections, and democratic norms.

The Australian perspective offers a parallel cautionary tale. Gina Rinehart, Australia’s richest individual, has long sought to shape public policy to serve her interests. Like Musk, Rinehart has leveraged her wealth to gain influence, including cosying up to the Liberal and National parties. Under her sway, these parties have increasingly prioritised corporate profits over public welfare, reducing them to little more than proxies for oligarchic interests. The democratic world must collectively reject the idea that individuals like Rinehart or Musk have any legitimate claim to wield political power.

Rinehart’s influence over the Coalition’s policy agenda – from opposing climate action to undermining workers’ rights – is compounded by her denial of the science of climate change and her troubling embrace of pseudoscience which aligns her with a broader pattern of undermining evidence-based policymaking, further illustrating the corrosive impact of oligarchic influence on democracy. The Liberal and National parties have fallen far from their roots, now beholden to vested interests including mining billionaires and their lobbyists. This dynamic mirrors the global trend of oligarchs dictating public policy, eroding democratic accountability in the process.

Resisting the Musk Effect

The growing influence of figures like Elon Musk has particularly captivated young men, many of whom are searching for identity and purpose in a world undergoing rapid transformation. These men are increasingly targeted by right-wing ideologies, often disguised as inspirational messages of self-reliance and rebellion against perceived oppression. Social media platforms amplify content that exploits their fears and frustrations, from memes denigrating women to racist stereotypes. This phenomenon has been noted by Thomas Mayo, who warns of the far-right’s deliberate targeting of young men to shape their worldviews and undermine progress toward equality.

Mayo highlights the insidious nature of such influence, which preys on men’s natural propensity to protect their families while directing their energies toward division rather than collaboration. The portrayal of ‘wokeness’ as elitist and anti-masculine further alienates young men from empathy and mutual respect, reinforcing harmful stereotypes and undermining societal progress. This dangerous manipulation is part of a broader campaign to disrupt democracy and consolidate power among oligarchs and reactionary forces.

These so-called self-made billionaires, who are anything but, have perfected the art of seduction – convincing disillusioned citizens to rebel against democracy in favour of libertarian ideals masquerading as ‘freedom.’ They entice those frustrated by systemic inequalities to rally as ‘freedom warriors,’ ignoring the collective effort required to maintain essential public systems. Roads, safe drinking water, healthcare, and infrastructure all depend on a functioning collective – the very systems libertarians overlook in their chaotic pursuit of unregulated freedom.

Liberty, not unfettered freedom, is the correct sentiment we must aim for: freedom balanced with responsibility.

Without a collective framework, freedom devolves into chaos, leaving the door open for oligarchs to seize even greater control under the guise of empowering individuals. This is the ultimate trick – billionaires seeking absolute control at the expense of collective well-being, leveraging populist rebellion against democratic systems to tighten their own grip on power.

Steps Toward Change

To counter this trend, we must actively support and guide young men toward healthier models of masculinity. This includes fostering open dialogues about emotions, empathy, and respect for diversity. Father figures and mentors play a crucial role in this transformation, as Mayo notes, by countering the toxic narratives young men are exposed to online and modeling positive behaviours. A future of inclusive and sustainable democracy depends on ensuring that young men are equipped to reject the divisive rhetoric of oligarchs and far-right influences.

What we can and must do

To combat the rise of oligarchies and preserve democratic governance, governments must take decisive action to curb the influence of billionaires like Musk and Rinehart. This involves not only addressing the systemic issues that enable oligarchic power but also resetting the balance of power to prioritise fairness, accountability, and the public good.

1: Strengthen Antitrust Laws

Governments must enforce robust antitrust laws to prevent the concentration of power in the hands of a few. Musk’s efforts to create monopolies in industries ranging from space exploration to social media highlight the dangers of unchecked corporate consolidation. Breaking up monopolies and fostering competition will limit the influence of any single individual or corporation.

2: Increase Transparency and Accountability

Billionaires who receive public funds should be held to higher standards of transparency and accountability. Governments must require detailed reporting on how taxpayer money is used and ensure that public resources are not diverted for private gain. Musk’s reliance on government subsidies demands rigorous oversight to prevent abuse.

3: Tax the Ultra-Wealthy

Wealth inequality is a fundamental driver of oligarchic power. Implementing progressive tax policies that target the ultra-wealthy can help redistribute resources and fund public goods. Musk’s astronomical wealth, projected to reach $1 trillion by 2029, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for tax reforms to prevent wealth hoarding.

4: Empower Labour Movements

Labour unions and worker advocacy groups are critical to countering corporate exploitation. Governments must protect workers’ rights to organise and collectively bargain, ensuring that companies like Tesla cannot suppress unionisation efforts. Strong labour protections will help rebalance the power dynamic between workers and billionaires.

5: Regulate Big Tech and Emerging Technologies

The tech industry’s lack of regulation has allowed figures like Musk to operate with impunity. Governments must establish clear ethical guidelines and regulatory frameworks for emerging technologies, from AI to space exploration. These regulations should prioritise public safety, environmental sustainability, and democratic accountability.

6: Support the Rise of Community Independents

In Australia, the rise of Community Independents (see the current list here: https://linktr.ee/notshitcandidates) offers a powerful antidote to the influence of oligarchs. These grassroots movements, driven by ordinary citizens, prioritise local issues and people-powered politics over corporate interests. By supporting Community Independents, Australians can reclaim democratic accountability and ensure that political representatives serve the public rather than the powerful few.

A Call to Action

The Musk effect is a wake-up call for democracies worldwide. Allowing billionaires to wield unchecked power not only threatens the principles of equality and justice but also endangers the future of democratic governance. Musk’s story, along with Rinehart’s influence in Australia, illustrates the urgent need for systemic reforms to dismantle oligarchic structures and rebuild fairer, more inclusive societies.

The fight to resist the rise of oligarchies is not just about Elon Musk.

Onward we press.

