A Global Crisis and Australia’s Unique Opportunity

How Community Independents Are Redefining Democracy and Offering Australia a Path Away from Extremism

By Sue Barrett

Across the globe, dissatisfaction with major political parties has reached boiling point. Disillusioned by the failures of neoliberalism to create fair societies, many have turned to extremist groups on both the far-right and far-left. This surge in extremism is a response to growing public squalor – a feeling of neglect by governments retreating from their core responsibilities. However, Australia stands apart in this landscape, with a burgeoning movement that offers hope: the Community-backed Independents, or “Teals,” who embody a return to real democracy and community-driven representation.

The Global Crisis of Neoliberalism

Neoliberalism, with its focus on deregulation, privatisation, and profit over people, has left a trail of inequality and social decay. As Alex Fein aptly describes, this manifests as “private splendour; public squalor.” Around the world, public infrastructure crumbles, health systems teeter on collapse, and citizens feel unsafe in their own communities. This breakdown of trust in public institutions creates fertile ground for political volatility.

The far-right, particularly, has capitalised on this chaos by offering zero-sum solutions: prosperity for some at the expense of “out-groups” such as women, immigrants, minorities, or bureaucrats. These narratives, fuelled by fear and exclusion, have found resonance in fractured societies.

Australia’s Political Crossroads: Major Parties Faltering

In Australia, dissatisfaction with traditional parties has also grown. The Liberal Party has adopted far-right rhetoric, offering little in the way of genuine policies to improve Australians’ lives. For example, the Liberal Party and its coalition partner, the National Party, have been responsible for:

Opposition to Climate Action : Persistent resistance to renewable energy projects, favouring fossil fuels.

Housing Crisis Neglect : Focus on tax incentives for property investors rather than addressing housing affordability.

Cultural Division : Rhetoric on immigration and gender issues that alienates moderates.

Robodebt Scandal : An unlawful and harmful debt recovery scheme that destroyed people’s lives and eroded public trust.

Cost of Living Crisis : Policies favouring corporate tax cuts over relief for households.

Integrity Avoidance: Resistance to a federal anti-corruption commission, undermining transparency.

Meanwhile, Labor has struggled to clearly differentiate itself. Despite wins like raising the minimum wage, cheaper childcare, and legislating emissions reduction targets, Labor remains tied to vested interests. Its approval of new coal plants, failure to confront media monopolisation and ban gambling advertising, and attempts to remain neutral on contentious issues send a weak and uninspiring message. In politics, you have to pick a side; neutrality emboldens the oppressors.

The Community Independent Movement: A Model of Real Democracy

Amid this political disillusionment, Australia’s community-backed independents have emerged as a refreshing and effective alternative. The community independents focus on core issues that resonate with Australians, such as climate action, integrity in politics, equality, prosperity, and the common good. They have shown that when politicians prioritise communities over vested interests, they can deliver tangible results for real people.

This momentum is growing, with 19 Community Independent candidates already confirmed for the next federal election, expected to surpass 20+. Platforms like Juice Media amplify their impact, promoting the “Not Shit Candidates” list to connect voters with credible, community-driven leaders.

The Community Independent MPs – Zoe Daniel, Monique Ryan, Helen Haines, Allegra Spender, Zali Steggall, Sophie Scamps, Kate Chaney, and Kylea Tink and Community Independent Senator David Pocock have championed initiatives that directly benefit Australians:

Advocating for Whistleblower Protections : Championed a federal whistleblower protection authority to safeguard those who expose corruption and misconduct, aiming to restore public trust in government institutions.

Establishing the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) : Helen Haines played a key role in getting the NACC legislated, pushing for accountability and transparency in government. While a significant step, Haines and other Independents continue to advocate for stronger powers and protections to make it more effective.

Addressing the Housing Crisis : Advocated for policies to increase rental stock, support shared equity schemes, and make housing more affordable for all Australians.

Securing a 43% Emissions Reduction Floor by 2030 : Zoe Daniel played a pivotal role in legislating a minimum 43% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, pushing for stronger climate action and transitioning to renewable energy.

HECS Debt Relief : Advocated for reforms to reduce the financial burden of HECS-HELP debt, particularly in light of rising indexation rates that disproportionately affect younger Australians.

Boosting Women’s Wages : Campaigned for policies to close the gender pay gap, focusing on improving wages in female-dominated industries like healthcare, education, and social services.

Tackling Eating Disorders : Zoe Daniel advocated for better funding and accessibility for eating disorder prevention and treatment programs, addressing a critical mental health crisis.

Promoting Government Transparency : Renounced exclusive perks such as VIP airline lounge memberships, emphasising integrity and accountability in public office.

Enhancing Environmental Protections : Worked to reform environmental laws to better safeguard natural resources and biodiversity while combating climate change.

Fairer Taxation : Pushed for profitable corporations to pay their fair share of taxes, funding essential public services and reducing economic inequality.

Investing in Education and Healthcare: Advocated for increased funding for public schools, hospitals, and regional healthcare services to improve equity and accessibility.

These initiatives highlight the transformative work of the Community Independents, particularly their commitment to tackling corruption, advancing equity, addressing the climate crisis, and prioritising the well-being of everyday Australians over vested interests. While progress has been made, they continue to push for stronger reforms to ensure lasting change.

Navigating Digital Realms: Reaching the Next Generation of Influencers

Legacy media remains a significant issue in shaping public narratives, but it has increasingly betrayed its journalistic standards by siding with far-right groups and vested interests that have no desire for a fair and just society. Instead of holding power to account, legacy outlets often amplify the voices of those in the billionaire class who seek to manipulate political discourse to serve their own agendas. And these billionaires like Musk and Gina Rinehart no longer hide their intent. This same class uses both mainstream media and big tech social platforms to mislead people into voting against their best interests.

This is evident in how billionaires spend vast sums reshaping platforms like Twitter into far-right echo chambers, prioritising divisive narratives that erode trust and polarise communities. Now, as more people gravitate toward alternative platforms like Bluesky, these power players are panicking over the potential loss of their control over public dialogue.

Meanwhile, many younger Australians no longer engage with mainstream outlets, instead inhabiting digital realms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit, Discord, and emerging platforms like Bluesky. These spaces are where culture is shaped, opinions are formed, and peer-driven narratives thrive.

To reach these audiences, progressive movements must craft messaging that resonates emotionally and aligns with their values, leveraging the tools and formats they consume daily. The far-right in the U.S. demonstrated how effective such strategies can be, using algorithms to amplify fear-based and identity-driven content. Similarly, authoritarian states like China and Russia have mastered the art of infiltrating fragmented online communities to maintain influence and suppress dissent.

In Australia, progressive movements must recognise the power of these digital ecosystems and counter disinformation with authentic, engaging narratives that inspire hope, build trust, and connect with people’s lived experiences. By reclaiming these spaces, we can challenge the manipulative tactics of legacy media and far-right actors, ensuring that the voices of ordinary Australians are heard and valued.

Building a Narrative to Counter Extremism

The success of the Community Independents – so called Teals – offers a roadmap for reaching Australians with a clear, resonant message that avoids the extremes of far-right rhetoric. Drawing lessons from grassroots campaigns globally, including insights from the Building a Progressive Tech Narrative Ecosystem whitepaper, the key strategies for engaging Australians include:

Emotional Resonance: Craft messages that inspire hope, fairness, and community spirit rather than fear or division. Decentralised Storytelling: Empower local voices and micro-media platforms like podcasts to connect with diverse audiences authentically. Memorable Messaging: Simplify complex policies into digestible, actionable ideas that emphasise tangible benefits. Tech-Driven Outreach: Use platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube for hyper-targeted, creative campaigns that infiltrate ideological echo chambers with sophistication and empathy.

By focusing on these approaches, the Community Independents and other progressive movements can counteract extremist narratives and build a decentralised, emotionally engaging campaign ecosystem.

Public Squalor, Private Splendour: A Call to Action

The Community Independents’ vision challenges the neoliberal status quo. They advocate for restoring public trust by addressing systemic inequities: ensuring that profitable corporations pay their fair share of taxes, investing in public infrastructure, and creating systems that are accessible, efficient, and humane.

As Alex Fien’s research highlights, Australians aspire to both public and private splendour. They want functional public schools, well-maintained roads, and accessible healthcare, but they also want the opportunity to achieve personal prosperity. The progressive promise must embrace both.

A Movement for the World to Watch

The success of community independents in Australia is not just a political anomaly; it is a model of grassroots democracy that could inspire other nations. While major parties falter – Labor by trying to stay neutral and the Liberal Party by veering into far-right rhetoric – the Teals demonstrate that real change comes from listening to and representing communities.

This movement is not just about holding power; it is about restoring faith in democracy itself. Australians want their government to deliver results for the common good – climate action, fair wages, affordable living, and strong public services. The Community Independents are making these aspirations tangible and actionable.

This is not just a moment; it’s a movement – one the rest of the world would do well to watch and learn from. By prioritising community voices over corporate or partisan interests, Community Independents offer a compelling vision for better politics, better lives, and a fairer society for all Australians.

Here’s the growing list of Not Shit Candidates. You know what to do.

This article was originally published on Sue Barrett.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be greatly appreciated. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

Post Views: 397

Share this:



Like this: Like Loading...