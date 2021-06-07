A disaster is headed our way if we remain so ambivalent about our vote
It is impossible to imagine that the Australian people would be so gullible as to elect for a fourth term a government that has performed so pathetically in the first three. But they might.
At this stage of the electoral cycle you would have to say that the incumbent government has more than an even chance of being elected. I say this because of the closeness of the polls (and recent elections), and incumbent governments historically always come from behind.
But how do I conclude this when the facts suggest that the government has been an abject failure. The answer, I believe, can be found in our collective complacency or the “she’ll be right, mate” attitude of the Australian people. No matter the seriousness of the problem, in the end, “she’ll be right.” Things sort of work themselves out, mate.
We now accept that politicians these days are corrupt. Once, we trusted them and just got on with our lives. Now we don’t trust them but turn a blind eye to their shenanigans.
Most Australians have allowed themselves to be dumbed down to the point that they are in a state of political unconsciousness. Manipulated to the point of boredom, where more than half of us just go with the flow, re-elect the same idiots and give no thought to the consequences. We can then get on with it. Whatever “it” is.
The fact is we are so bloody compliant, so uncomplaining, so unwilling to take a chance on using our brains. And we are now showing this same indifference with vaccinations against COVID-19.
The pity is that these very same people are oblivious to what is at stake. But what if 20% of eligible voters of the swinging type just stopped and thought about what 9 years of conservatism had bequeathed us.
I confess I have never understood peoples’ unthinking attitude toward the gift that our democracy gives us – the privilege of voting.
I also confess I simply don’t understand how people would vote for anyone who had knowingly tried to put one over on the people by claiming, for example, expenses they were not entitled to.
And I also confess I don’t know how a politician who has been having an affair with one of his employees can be re- elected not once, but twice, and I fail to comprehend how so many mistakes and stuff-ups seems to have such little effect on voter’s intentions.
Has our social morality sunk to such an unfathomable depth?
I don’t understand how our largest banks can be so profoundly censured by a Royal Commission yet continue on their merry way with just a slap on the backside.
Why on earth don’t dried up river banks, dead fish and the Prime Minister’s response to bush fires and vaccines have little effect on his popularity?
How is it possible for a government to survive when aged care, domestic violence and women’s stature have been manipulated to the point of unmitigated sexism?
Why is it that while many are in a state of shock over these matters, the majority take such a layback attitude?
For example, I find it difficult to understand how the people of this nation could vote to re-elect existing members who are plainly degenerate. They are so devious, suspicious and corrupt that their parliamentary behaviour could only be described as a sort of sick moral degeneracy that saturates this government.
I fail to see how we could deliberately vote once again for a government that, by its actions, supports gas and dirty coal and tells lies about our emissions that are blatantly false. It is enough to make one weep in shame, and my temptation is to again list in total all of the government’s indiscretions.
And what a stuff up the vaccine rollout has proven to be.
But those who earnestly follow me on Facebook will know what I’m talking about. From Robodebt to sports rorts so on and so on. Ultimately it is Scott Morrison who is responsible for all of these events. His characterless unempathetic Christian leadership has done nothing to repair the damage done by his two predecessors and himself.
Fortunately, as I was writing, I came across the latest Guardian Essential poll, Tuesday 25May. I think it helps the points I make:
“The latest survey of 1,100 respondents suggests most voters would be irritated if Scott Morrison went to an election later this year rather in the first half of 2022, with 61% characterising any post-budget sprint to the ballot box as political opportunism, and 39% saying that would be reasonable because a lot has changed since the last federal election.
Only 25% of respondents said they were confident the government had a clear plan [for the vaccine rollout].
A further 42% suspected the government did have a plan for the vaccine rollout but believed it had been poorly communicated, while 32% were not confident a plan existed.
Only 21% of the sample believed there was a federal plan on quarantine facilities, while 79% thought either there was a plan but poor communication (38%) or no plan at all (41%).
[On] deficit reduction, 16% felt Morrison had a clear plan, while 84% thought there was a plan but poor communication (43%) or feared no plan (41%).
The idea of a Coalition plan for emissions reduction generated the highest level of scepticism from survey respondents (47% of the sample saw no plan, while 35% saw a poorly communicated plan and 18% felt they could divine a strategy).
Only 22% believed there was a clear plan to reform the Aged Care sector, while 39% thought there was a plan but poor communication, and 39% lacked confidence there was a plan.
On Australians returning from Covid-ravaged India, the latest poll suggests voters are restive about domestic quarantine facilities, with 63% of the sample agreeing with the statement, ‘It should be the federal government’s responsibility to build and manage quarantine facilities across the country’, and 37% believing that should be a state responsibility.”
So, at the risk of repeating myself, I once again ask that straightforward question: “How is it possible that the Australian people would be so gullible as to elect for a fourth term a government that has performed so pathetically in the first three?”
But they might.
My thought for the day
This Government’s performance over its time in office has been like a daily shower of offensiveness raining down on society. Surely performance or lack of it must mean something.
Unfortunately it is quite possible and it’s due to our (ageing) electorates not being informed because we do not have a diverse, balanced, broad or deep media. It’s mostly promoting, if not entirely, white nativist conservative social cultural issues targeting ageing electors for a voter coalition, to mask deep seated radical right libertarian policies for working age.
Last election campaign, or well before, was amazing how a supposed political party ‘Palmer United’ was basically an anti Labour and/or Greens agitprop cult with digital ads/vids appearing constantly online promoting the same, then with NewsCorp, dominated QLD.
Valid points of concern but I wonder if the nations parliamentary gangsters have, at last, shot a bullet through their collective instep. I’m thinking about the latest changes to Medicare.
The very small amount of detail I have been able to glean, from sparse news reports, gives these changes the look of derision for the very demographic most likely to wallow in complacency, till they realise they will be up for a truckload of money for their hip replacement.
In the case of young people and a nun vs the Environment Minister, lawyers working for the “government” accepted climate change was part of the argument pushed; the but being, the “government”argument was it does not accept responsibility for young people or future generations. Pure negligence.
Negligence is also displayed in dealing with vaccination roll out for covid-19 in Aged Care Homes and for disabled people. They take no responsibility for quarantine. Apart from feathering the nests of wealthy people they sit on their hands. With covid-19 it has been the States which have kept people safe.
There is no sense of responsibility towards Afghan workers supporting Australians in Afghanistan during the war, the Taliban is ruthless, and the Afghan workers are being placed at high risk.
On the Drum last night it was suggested that some segments of US society believe that Australia had a worse reputation for treating Indigenous people than what had been experienced in South Africa under apartheid
Where disasters have occurred promises of financial delivery falls far short of what had been promised.
Where possible responsibility is not taken and blame is pushed elsewhere.
About all we can trust with the current “government” is that they will try and con us.
“Plan but poor communication” is laughable. All this mob do is try to put the best possible spin on what they say, without actually acting on anything (except funnelling money to themselves and their corporate buddies), and the MSM are complicit in this. If all the PR can’t communicate plans and procedures adequately, that’s because those plans and procedures are non-existent.
Politics and politicians are just not in most people’s everyday life. The mute button is the most overworked button on the remote when a politician gets their melon on the TV. These days we are cursed with the professional politician. Overqualified cretins for the most part with zero life experiences and zero skills yet these are the ones calling the shots.
Tweedle dumb and tweedle dumber is a description you hear a lot when people talk about the major parties. These party representatives say what they are told to say when and where they are told to say it, even if it goes against everything they believe in.
If asked most politicians would say they got into politics to make a difference, to make things better for all. Well they have failed miserably on that score, our children will inherit a world much worse than the one that was left to us oldies. And it’s our fault for taking our collective eye off the ball. It’s no wonder independents are making inroads when you bother to look at some of the well dressed well spoken morons, crackpots and desperado’s already in parliament.
In my opinion every ballot paper should have an extra box marked, none of the above.
If none of the above romps home the nominated candidates forfeit and new ones put up in a new election. But then again no normal reasonably sane person would ever want to be a politician.
Apologies for the rant but politicians get up my nose.
Australia..
Land of the Apathetic.
People seem to worship and revere thrones, monuments, great establishment figures, whether in The palace, cathedral, boardroom, headquarters.., rarely thinking of the hollowness of the office holders. Many an impostor was murdered in ancient societies like Rome over time, when the stupidities choked observers of failure and hypocrisy. But, the faithful hang on, stupidly, so that a church full of thieves, liars, propagandists, perverts, double crossers, cheats, egofixated hollow types, is still supported by some who must fantasise it will all go away and purity and salvation will return (hah). We live now in uncertan tmes, led by a poor government of inadequtes and deficients, with a core of a Society of Superstitious Shitskulls and Shysters, so, how can one hope, rationally, for better? Since 1901 in federal areas, we have never had worse. A coalition of greedy interests, (im-) pure selfishness, of conservative podpolishing proud peanuts is supported by enough media maggoting, money manipulating, mining marauding, mendacious misfits to ruin the present and curse the future. Hate their exclusivity, selfishness, contempt, and, fight for better and different.
Karen Joyce
I too have been trying to glean what is happening to Medicare services as the government pushes through its changes. The message coming back through the media is that there are more than 900 items on the Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) that will be amended, with changes applying to general surgery, orthopaedic surgery, and cardiac services. A number of services will be cut from the MBS and gap payments will increase.
As always with this government, the right hand doesn’t know what the left is doing and we are left in the dark – at the weekend the AMA President said this :
**”On Sunday, Australian Medical Association president Dr Omar Khorshid said these were the biggest changes yet to the country’s Medicare system, and included some “very significant cuts to some rebates”.
“But the bigger problem is the chaos that’s going to ensue because doctors can’t tell patients how much they can expect to receive back from their health fund because they simply don’t know,” he said.**
This government has an ideological dislike of universal healthcare and whilst they say they are not privatising Medicare they are certainly limiting its scope to the benefit of the private insurers who have a considerable lobby group in Canberra.