A considered reflection

‘Reflection’ is a marvellous word. It means to contemplate or give serious consideration to something.

That’s the reason I’m not talking about politics specifically in this piece. You see, I have been reflecting, considering as to why I do this, what’s the purpose of it.

Am I faithful to my political philosophy? The reassurance of what shaped it? That I am loyal to it? Sometimes in the daily grind of it, one is apt to forget the reason, the point, the why of what you do.

Why do I persist when confronted with the abuse the feral nutters (licenced by social media) dish out? The nonsense they spew forth in the absence of considered thought. I persist because I am firm in the belief that our present government is corrupt.

Is it all worthwhile? Other writers at The AIMN, I feel would attest to the time it takes to pull an article together. The challenges of being factual, of lifting one’s mind above the emotion of it all and at other times letting it have its way. At times it can be agonising. And of course, the endless challenge of getting a sentence to say what you want it to.

Many questions arise for the author. Am I objective or just biased? Is what I have written accurate and fair even when all you want is to throw shit because you are offended? Does it conform to The AIM and the editor’s standards?

So, to pause now and then to question oneself is a good thing. I started writing for The AIMN and on Facebook in 2013 and have enjoyed, by my standards at least, some success. I don’t profess any ownership of self-righteousness.

What I know is only surpassed by what I don’t. I am certainly of the left but believe that in a democracy we should never be foolish enough to feel our opponents should never win.

Central to my life experience is that the left of politics is concerned with people who cannot help themselves. The right is more concerned with those who can.

But central to the purpose of my lingering reflection is also to think about those who take the time – or to put it another way – to make us worthy of their time by reading whatever it is our minds dictate to our keyboards.

A homeless man in Sydney messaged me to remind me of “how important it was for me to post my work in text form” on Facebook because it’s the only way he could get it on his phone and he looked forward to it every day.

Another lady wrote of how much she enjoyed my daily thoughts. Others do so, and they are the reassurance one craves to go the distance. I have given the reader those who value my words the truth of what l write.

I hope they go some way toward explaining even convincing the reader that there are better ways of doing politics.

”It is a pity that fact in journalism cannot be made compulsory and decency legislated” — john lord (@saint13333) December 30, 2018

My thought for the day The pedlars of verbal violence and dishonesty are the most vigorous defenders of free speech because it gives their vitriolic nonsense legitimacy. With the use of free speech, the bigots and hate-mongers seek to influence those in the community who are susceptible or like-minded.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



