A considered reflection
‘Reflection’ is a marvellous word. It means to contemplate or give serious consideration to something.
That’s the reason I’m not talking about politics specifically in this piece. You see, I have been reflecting, considering as to why I do this, what’s the purpose of it.
Am I faithful to my political philosophy? The reassurance of what shaped it? That I am loyal to it? Sometimes in the daily grind of it, one is apt to forget the reason, the point, the why of what you do.
Why do I persist when confronted with the abuse the feral nutters (licenced by social media) dish out? The nonsense they spew forth in the absence of considered thought. I persist because I am firm in the belief that our present government is corrupt.
Is it all worthwhile? Other writers at The AIMN, I feel would attest to the time it takes to pull an article together. The challenges of being factual, of lifting one’s mind above the emotion of it all and at other times letting it have its way. At times it can be agonising. And of course, the endless challenge of getting a sentence to say what you want it to.
Many questions arise for the author. Am I objective or just biased? Is what I have written accurate and fair even when all you want is to throw shit because you are offended? Does it conform to The AIM and the editor’s standards?
So, to pause now and then to question oneself is a good thing. I started writing for The AIMN and on Facebook in 2013 and have enjoyed, by my standards at least, some success. I don’t profess any ownership of self-righteousness.
What I know is only surpassed by what I don’t. I am certainly of the left but believe that in a democracy we should never be foolish enough to feel our opponents should never win.
Central to my life experience is that the left of politics is concerned with people who cannot help themselves. The right is more concerned with those who can.
But central to the purpose of my lingering reflection is also to think about those who take the time – or to put it another way – to make us worthy of their time by reading whatever it is our minds dictate to our keyboards.
A homeless man in Sydney messaged me to remind me of “how important it was for me to post my work in text form” on Facebook because it’s the only way he could get it on his phone and he looked forward to it every day.
Another lady wrote of how much she enjoyed my daily thoughts. Others do so, and they are the reassurance one craves to go the distance. I have given the reader those who value my words the truth of what l write.
I hope they go some way toward explaining even convincing the reader that there are better ways of doing politics.
”It is a pity that fact in journalism cannot be made compulsory and decency legislated”
— john lord (@saint13333) December 30, 2018
My thought for the day
The pedlars of verbal violence and dishonesty are the most vigorous defenders of free speech because it gives their vitriolic nonsense legitimacy. With the use of free speech, the bigots and hate-mongers seek to influence those in the community who are susceptible or like-minded.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
4 commentsLogin here Register here
Return to home page
-
New England Cocky
-
Michael
-
Keitha Granville
-
Keith
There is certainly a better way to do politics and it starts with getting organised for the next federal election. There are 4/8 NSW electorates west of the great Dividing Range still infested with representatives of the Nazional$ and doing little or nothing for the benefit of family farm enterprises while foreign owned multinational corporations rip out Australian natural resources without paying any taxation in Australia.
Replacing the federal representatives of the Nazional$ would be an excellent start to regaining control of MDB water policy and water distribution. No water in the country means no food in the cities.
However, we must remember that the COALition misgovernment is a self-inflicted wound caused by over all disinterest in politics that allows the scammers and spivs to gain control of the Treasury benches, like the many hoistorical times this has happened before.
Your
“Central to my life experience is that the left of politics is concerned with people who cannot help themselves. The right is more concerned with those who can.”
reminded me of the observation that
all of us are living/experiencing the consequences of all decisions made to date
which would suggest that, as supposedly learning/intelligent beings, we should be concentrating, whether rationalising with the benefit of 20/20 vision hindsight or realising that all consequences (intended/unintended) have been collectively paid for, that what has happened (intended/unintended) is the magnifying glass to how something has happened which would then lead us to collectively explore better outcomes in the future.
Could fact/s be an egoless view of history?
Until there is some way, some set of rules, that mandates truth in politics, we are destined to be led and misled by those who seek power for themselves at the expense of our community. On both sides. Money, money has become the driver and it has to be stopped.
We cannot allow our left/ right-ness tell us that our side is always the best. Sometimes surprising things happen in places least expected. Our Liberal Premier in Tas has managed the pandemic with fervour, caring only for the health and safety of his state, not a jot for whether it suited the Liberal agenda. He has been at odds on more than one occasion with his PM. We salute him.
I am not naive enough to believe that he has had an epiphany, and sure that Liberal values will prevail as we move back to more normal times. But it has shown that many have it in them to embrace what’s right for the electorate, rather than what is politically right.
Keep us informed JL, we must continue to try to break through to those who believe the lies, the propaganda, the half truths, and show them there is another way.
John, it definitely is the case that much energy goes into writing articles. People deserve a high degree of respect for being able to maintain a constant flow of articles.
Sooner or later the truth comes out; for example, Morrison says we will reach emission reduction goals at a canter. An analogy might be to have the bar set at 2 feet for an Olympic high jumper. Morrison was not provided the opportunity to speak at a Climate Change Emergency Meeting through recognition that Federally Australia is doing bugger all about climate change.