‘A Bigger Picture’ or Malcolm’s Adventures in Wonderland!
On Monday, Malcolm Turnbull’s memoir A Bigger Picture, will be released. Already the Turnbull haters mainly at Newscorp and SKY are ripping into him for having chosen the middle of a pandemic to launch his reflections on his life and times in politics. In reality, with so many folk at home in lock-down, perhaps this is a propitious time to be launching a memoir.
I haven’t read the book and may not, at least until it reaches the remainders bin at our local market. It is a large tome and I understand that it runs to a bit under 700 pages – thoughts of a doorstop come to mind after all Margaret Thatcher’s biography is looking a bit dog-eared.
Overall, the commentators without an axe to grind are recognising him as a good writer and humorous raconteur and evidently we come to learn a lot more about Malcolm’s early years than many of us would previously have been aware. We can expect in the next week that the Abbott supporters – yes there were such folk mainly at Newscorp and Sky, will rip into Turnbull and try to diminish his legacy.
I’m not saying he has a towering legacy like, say Churchill or Spike Milligan, who both in their own way did the world a favour by seeing off Hitler. But Malcolm did rid us of that pestiferous, strutting twerp, Abbott and that gave many of us a warm feeling for him, initially .
There is little doubt in my mind that Turnbull is his own man and that he’s a pretty honourable sort of cove when compared with the rabble he came to lead.
Being prime minister must have been a bit like being headmaster at school for wayward adolescents.
He recalls on one occasion how two senior members of his staff brought news that a Daily Telegraph reporter had learned that Barnaby Joyce, then deputy prime minister, had accompanied his press secretary, Vikki Campion, to a doctor’s appointment. The purpose, it was understood, was for Campion to have a pregnancy test. He initially accepted Joyce’s assurance he was supporting Campion because she had no family to help her through a difficult time. “He gave me an unequivocal assurance he wasn’t in a sexual relationship with Vikki,” Turnbull writes. This had the ring of truth as you may recall there was much speculation about immaculate conceptions at the time.
Not long afterwards – well into the third trimester they tell me – Campion was again photographed by the Tele this time in a state of advanced pregnancy which even Barnaby could no longer ignore. He fessed up on this occasion and Turnbull was shocked to find that his Deputy, the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia who would be running the country in his absence, had lied to him. No suggestion of an immaculate conception this time ; Barnaby had done the deed !
Joyce duly fell on his sword – is that what they call it now ? – and Headmaster Turnbull issued the “bonk ban” edict to his ministers.
No sooner had Joyce resigned and moved on to warm and cuddly interviews with Vikki in the Australian Women’s Weekly than the head prefect, in the form of Andrew Colvin, AFP Commissioner, had to inform the prime minister that young Georgie Christensen a Queensland LNP member of our parliament had been spending inordinate amounts of time in the Philippines. Staying at “seedy hotels” in Angeles City, the red-light areas of Manila, where he patronised girly bars and bought drinks for all and sundry. The Australian Federal Police were concerned that as a member of our parliament he may become a target for blackmail. Headmaster Turnbull must have wondered what sort of nut House he had wandered into when, in speaking of Christensen’s absence from his electorate whilst in the Philippines he said : “it beggars belief” an MP could spend nearly a third of the year overseas, on full pay, with the Nationals (federal National Party) either not knowing or not caring. “The hypocrisy made me sick.”
The rest is history and I am sure that if you are so inclined, you will read the book when it’s released on Monday. Suffice to say that Malcolm is now out of politics and probably reflecting on how he ever got into that Canberra bubble. Perhaps he takes some comfort from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland :
“But I don’t want to go among mad people,” Alice remarked. “Oh, you can’t help that,” said the Cat: “we’re all mad here !
In conclusion, it is interesting to note that both Joyce and Christensen are still in our parliament and were returned with increased majorities at the last election : what does that say about us as a nation !
” In conclusion, it is interesting to note that both Joyce and Christensen are still in our parliament and were returned with increased majorities at the last election : what does that say about us as a nation !”…..It has already been said in specific example / warning by Machiavelli :
” And this conclusion can be drawn, that where the people is not corrupted, tumults and other troubles do no harm; but where corruption exists, well ordered laws are of no benefit, unless they are administered by one who, with extreme strength, will make them be observed until the people become good [cured]; I do not know if this ever happened, or whether it be possible that it could happen; for it is seen (as I have said a little above) that a City coming to decadence because of the corruption of its people, if it ever happens that she is raised up again, it happens through the virtu of one man who is then living, and not by the virtu of the general public, that the good institutions are sustained: and as soon as such a one is dead, they will return to their pristine habits, as happened at Thebes, which by the virtu of Epaminondas, while he was alive, was able to maintain the form of a Republic and Empire, but after his death returned to its first disorders: the reason is this, that one man cannot live so long that the time will be enough to bring a City back to good habits which for a long time has had evil habits. And if one of very long life or two continuous successors of virtu do not restore it [the state], so one which lacks them (as was said above) is quickly ruined, unless it should be made to be restored through many dangers and much bloodshed. For such corruption and little inclination for a free society result from an inequality that exists in that City; and wanting to bring them to equality, it is necessary to use the most extraordinary means, which few know or want to use, as will be described in more detail in another place.”
Unfortunately, the public’s “corporate memory” doesn’t extend to a historical perspective further back than the last episode of “bachelorette” ….”we don’t want your OLD HISTORY!!…Bring us the NEW HISTORY!!”…
Turnbull’s time as PM was notable for his poor judgment. The release of this book – which was almost certainly intended to be the coup de grace for Scott ‘shithouse rat’ Morrison, has happened at the worst possible time for its intention to be realised. The CORVID-19 interfered.
I take issue with the assessment of Turnbull as ‘honourable’; the HIH case alone negates that opinion. Turnbull joined the right political party for his character. He was a lightweight PM and I think he was a lightweight QC. His career actually reminds me of Harry Flashman…getting out of sewers smelling of eau de cologne.
Christensen’s scouring the bars of Manila was known to the voters in his electorate, and they gave him an increased majority. So hypocritical bible-bashing gluttons plundering the parliamentary expenses bucket looking for roots in impoverished Asian countries is ‘okay by Queenslanders, ay’!
I will be interested to see if Malcolm reveals anything about the secretive Liberal-National Coalition agreement. After all it has been this secrret agreement that has kept the Coalition mis-governmment in power and provided the Nats with far more influential Cabinet positions than democratic principles would ordinarily require. Voters have every right to demand complete transparency of such “agreements”.
Greg Sheridan from The Australian – With great power comes great responsibility. So very true! And his target was – the ABC. Guess there was no mirror available.
Apparently Turnbull’s effort has been widely leaked well in advance of the official release, giving plenty of time for an effective ambush. Turnbull was not an effective politician and this is further evidence of that.
” he’s a pretty honourable sort of cove ”
Not so sure about that. Just a couple of examples …..
“He’s a turd,” says former Labor senator Jim McClelland. “He’s easy to loathe, he’s a shit, he’d devour anyone for breakfast, he’s on the make, he’s cynical, he’s offensively smug.”
Packer once quipped to a friend that Turnbull frightened even him. (He told the same person he would never stand between Turnbull and a bag of money.)
Turnbull and Wran’s cleaning company, Allcorp, lost in a tender a contract to a competitor, Tempo, to clean a State Bank building. Three days before Tempo was to begin the contract, a State Bank officer rang a Tempo executive: Tempo no longer had the contract, Allcorp would be retaining it, even though Tempo consultant James Cook claimed it had bid up to $70,000 a year less than AIlcorp. (“Odd things happen,” says Tumbull, “but whether that’s odd or strange I don’t know.”)
https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/raging-turnbull-20140904-10c7ye.html
He made millions denuding the Solomon Islands
Turnbull was also the chairman of Axiom Forest Resources, which conducted logging in the Solomon Islands under the trading name Silvania Forest Products. The latter’s work was described by the Australian International Development Assistance Bureau as a “clear-felling operation”, and the then Solomon Islands Prime Minister Solomon Mamaloni reportedly threatened to close it down for “constant breaches of logging practices”, according to a critical article in the Solomon Times.
https://web.archive.org/web/20081216122450/http://www.radioaustralia.net.au/programguide/stories/200809/s2375448.htm
Roland Flickett, there were lots of ‘unworthy’ politicians who increased their margins. Entertain the notion that the alternative(s) was considered an even worse choice. Sometimes considerable numbers vote FOR – while an even greater number vote AGAINST. Perhaps it was those who voted AGAINST that better explains why Labor lost a supposed unlosable election? And the evidence seems to point that way. At least according to Albo and the policy positions he’s now adopted. Or at least abandoned.
I think our Malcolm has always been blinded by the light of his own brilliance,smartest man in the room ,etc.Keating opined that he had no judgement,hard to disagree.Smarmy,disparaging and vastly hypocritical,with a conveniently selective short memory.He can fuck off to the Caymans and go swimming in his money bin.
At the end of the day, a REAL leader would have called these guys out as it happened. A real leader would have said to his crew, you want to rock the boat, stand up now and called an election asap. A real leader would have lead the agenda not cow towed to keep his job. A real leader doesnt care about his position, only whats best for the country. A real leader wouldnt accept the job of destroying the NBN. Thats Malcolms legacy. As much as we wanted the “real” malcolm, this is the man we got. The rest is just a perv into his mind.
Malcolm only has one strength. He knows how to package shit, ship it out as a turd and keep the difference. Commercial banker written all over his face. Exibit A, Fraudband.
I will never forgive Turnbull for his part in the NBN debacle/disgrace. Weak, weak, weak, the only three words I can come up with for his Prime Ministership.