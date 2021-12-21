2021 forever remembered

The year is almost over, and another will soon begin. What price will Scott pay for the deliverance of his sins?

Yes, 2021 is almost about to park itself in the recesses of our minds but not before reminding us of just how dreadful it was. The world continues to have COVID-19 inflicted upon it in the form of new variants. Hopefully, the latest called SARS-CoV-2 Omicron will prove as ineffective as health authorities predict.

The virus has now preoccupied the hearts and minds of men and women throughout the world for two long and arduous years. 273 million cases have been detected, with 5.3 million deaths. What is immeasurable is the heartache and suffering it has thrust upon families – the mental and physical sorrow of unbearable dying and desolate parting.

How dreadful has been its side effects? Economies have been shattered, and the suffering has been born by those least able to fend for themselves.

Its destructive march has revealed those with a heart for the hard yakka, those willing to risk their own lives to help save others. Yet alarmingly, it has shown a percentage of our population seemingly unknowing of their stupidity.

The changing tactics needed to counter new variants bring on unique problems.

Professionals warn that allowing the virus to spread may be part of a strategy to build herd immunity but could lead to deaths and overwhelm the health system.

Just as alarming has been the world leaders’ attitude toward a heating planet that threatens our very existence.

The COP26 in Scotland yielded only a half-hearted embrace by leaders of many countries who failed to make commitments that would keep us near the 1.5%-degree target. The world’s citizenship could only watch on as world leaders said they would instead retain the power they had than concede that they were wrong.

We in Australia could only watch on as a man believing in things he couldn’t see, touch or hear made terrible decisions about things proven to him by the exact science that discovered a vaccine against COVID-19.

As one week bled its way into the next and weeks into months, seasons changed slowly but surely, as circumstances converged to convince us that Scotty, our leader, told too many lies. In the Australian way, the people unhurriedly awoke from their long-lasting slumber to find that they had not only a pathetic liar as Prime Minister but a moron to boot.

In terms of social activism, the word wait should never mean never.

For this writer, 2021 has been a demoralising one, not for reasons of having nothing to write about. The LNP gifted me with so much food for thought that I sometimes suffered from digestion and the negativity was at times demoralising.

To be honest, I’m worn-out writing about the truth of things or what I believe to be the truth of those things concerning the nature of good governance. We are in a state of near collapse. Unless we rid the nation of the Morrison government in the upcoming election, we will deteriorate into a form of middle fascist power.

I cannot begin to imagine what might happen if Morrison were to win with a decent majority. However, I believe that the electorate has primarily come to its senses and that Labor is in a winning position this time around.

Governments who demand the people’s trust must govern transparently to acquire it. Morrison’s doesn’t.

So as the negativity of this year slowly passes us by, we must use all the ways and means available to us to convince those wavering that it is their vote that will change our destiny. Not the voice of the convicted voter but the voter who knows that our democracy is under threat. The swinging voter who wants right to prevail over wrong, regardless of ideology.

That is what we of political instinct and knowledge must do. The incumbents are not your ordinary liberals with a smattering of conservatives. This government is far right from top to toe.

The real enemy of neo conservative politics in Australia is not Labor or, indeed, democratic socialism. It is simply what Australians affectionally call a fair go.

Therefore, it is incumbent on those of a socially progressive bent to help inform those of an opposite persuasion of the danger in supporting those who, over a lengthy period, have created so much havoc and mistrust.

In writing over 100 articles for The AIMN this year, I hope I have kept those who so ardently follow my words well-informed about the political machinations of our country and, to a lesser extent, around the world.

There is, of course, much that I have left behind or unsaid, but I will catch up with it as luggage they carry from one year to the next.

To the many other writers who pound their keys for truth and fairness, I would say thanks for your sage thoughts and contributions.

This is my last post for 2021, so the season’s greetings to you all. I will be back in 2022 with my usual stuff, plus an Election diary. Would you please continue to add your comments as fervently as you have in the past?

My thought for the day Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

