﻿Mums For Refugees Urge All to join Home To Bilo rally in Sydney Saturday

Mums4Refugees is calling all families in Sydney to join us on Saturday 19th June at the Archibal Fountain at Hyde Park North for the family-friendly event as we urge all Parliamentarians to get behind the growing list of government MPs who are saying “enough is enough” and publicly calling on Minister Hawke to bring Priya, Nades and the girls home to Biloela.

QLD born Tharnicaa won the nation’s heart when she was evacuated from a Christmas Island detention centre to a Perth Hospital with sepsis and pneumonia, days before her 4th birthday.

But instead of ending the cruelty once and for all and letting Tharni, her sister Kopika, Mum Priya and Dad Nades come home to Biloela where they are loved, wanted and needed, Minister Hawke has sent this family – in Priya’s words – “from jail to detention” in a Perth suburb, 4,300km from their Biloela home.

Public pressure has seen the government re-unite dad Nades and sister Kopi with Tharni and her mum Priya in Perth.But instead of letting them heal and recover in Queensland where their Biloela friends are waiting to welcome them home, Minister Hawke has once again thrust Kopi and Tharni into an uncertain and distressing environment.

With Nades and Priya and Nades denied the right to work or volunteer and their freedoms greatly limited, Mr Hawke is stopping this family from living the quiet life they had in Biloela.

“As a mum I can’t just wait for politicians to find their moral compass and act, I need to use my voice and call out this government to end the cruelty, the waiting and allowed this family to go back home.” “If Covid has shown us something is that Australian community is powerful and resilient and we will get this family back to Bilo” – Dulce Muñoz National Convener, Mums4refugees.

COVID SAFETY: We ask everyone joining this family-friendly, COVID-safe event to show care and respect for each other and the healthcare workers caring for Tharni by wearing a mask and maintaining a safe social distance of 2 square metres per household group. Please help to minimise the risk of airborne/droplet transmission by showing your enthusiastic support for the family with creative signs and posters rather than chanting or shouting.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



